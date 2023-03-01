Govt to introduce electronic “one-card” for all transactions

President Dr Irfaan Ali has said that his government is developing a country that will be decades ahead of its time with its drive in advancing not only the infrastructure of the country but its technological development.

President Ali said that this will include the development of a “one-card” system that will allow persons to be able to store all of their financial, health and personal information on a single card to ease the bureaucratic stress on Guyanese.

“The one-card, an electronic card you will be able to conduct all transactions. Banking, social benefits, identification, licensing, taxes, everything,” he said.

“This card will force the banking, insurance, government and everybody to migrate to an electronic platform,” the President added.

“We are not building a Guyana 20 years backwards, we are building a Guyana that will be 40 years ahead of its time by the time we get to 2030. That is the Guyana we are building.”

The Head of State made the statement while delivering the feature remarks at the opening ceremony of Guyana’s newest Teleperformance branch on Middle and Thomas Streets Tuesday afternoon.

He noted that Guyana aims to develop an electronic, data-driven, decision-making system that will improve service delivery, the government’s efficiency, stimulate operation and improve the country’s global footprint in technology.

“I keep referring to global footprint because we are building a country and sectors that must be able to compete globally. Our markets must not be confined to Guyana and the region.”

The President said that the Government aims to develop the country using the best available tools and resources to propel it into global competitiveness.

He said that the one-card data management system will be developed in partnership with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and international companies to reduce the cost of doing business, improve transparency and accountability and advance the Government’s current architecture.

The President also spoke extensively about other developments including the patient management information system, telemedicine programmes and drone technology, which would assist with delivering medical supplies to remote areas.

He said that technology would also be a part of developments in security, education and food security.

As it relates to education, the President reminded that his Government has introduced coding into the education system because they want “the next and current generation to start thinking of technology as the new requirements for the new economy”.

“The intention is to create enough space, make enough investment to modernise the education system, and to implement strategies that will focus, direct and motivate the workforce toward more tech-driven jobs, and that is a deliberate decision of the Government, to focus on more tech-driven jobs.”

