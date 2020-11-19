Govt to host programme for men to express themselves

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security is observing International Men’s Day on Thursday with a virtual programme titled “Men Candidly Speaking”.

According to a statement from the Department of Public Information (DPI), the programme targets men of all ages and aims to motivate them to share their knowledge, opinions and insecurities about a variety of topics.

The broadcast will be aired on the Ministry’s Facebook page as well as on NCN and E-Networks at 8pm.

“We are hoping that the initiative that we will be doing on International Men’s Day will give them the avenue or outlet where they see that it is okay to express, share, and to reach out if need be. So it is creating an informal support network forming into a formal support network,” Minister Dr. Vindhya Persaud said.

The initiative will allow the Ministry to craft programmes to further engage men at the community level, with support from trained professionals.

“This is a move in the direction to bring balance and let them know that we do want to hear from you and whatever we do will have to reflect your views and perspectives to make a difference in your life,” she explained.

Further, Dr. Persaud said this year’s International Men’s Day observances will also raise awareness about mental health issues in men, health concerns and societal expectations.

This year’s observances have been themed, “Better Health for Men and Boys.”