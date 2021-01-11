Govt to examine Pegasus Hotel expansion plans

The Ministry of Public Works is set to dispatch a team of surveyors and engineers to examine aspects of the development plans for the Pegasus Suites and Corporate Centre project that is under construction.

This was revealed by subject Minister Juan Edghill during a walkabout of the ongoing project in Kingston on Friday.

“Mr. Badal, the owner of this enterprise has made an application to the Ministry of Public Works for certain permits. Those permits have been delayed in being addressed.”

The permits sought by Pegasus seek the state’s permission to enhance the front of the new building on Seawall Road, establish water connectivity and parking.

“Within one week we will have a decision so that the Government will be comfortable and the private investor will also be comfortable to get on with his investment so that we can see the modernisation of Guyana,” Minister Edghill stated.

The Minister underscored the Government’s interest in enabling the growth and expansion of businesses to drive the nation’s economy.

Bishop Edghill added, “the vision and view of the Dr. Irfaan Ali Administration is facilitating investment and not being obstructionists.”

Since taking office, the PPP/C Government has made it clear that Guyana is open for business and investment from both local and foreign investors.

It is for this reason that a raft of measures under the 2020 emergency measures were passed to cushion the economic impact of COVID-19 on businesses and the average Guyanese.

Some of the most notable measures saw the removal of VAT on electricity, water, materials in the building and construction industry as well as on agricultural and mining equipment.

To further encourage investment, a decision was made early into the Administration for the Office of the President to have direct oversight of Go-Invest. This would ensure that investments remain on the front burner for the Government. In the hotel and hospitality sector, investments are set to see an uptick with renowned hotels such as Sheraton, Best Western, Delta Marriott, among others, are slated to begin construction.