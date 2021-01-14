Govt to develop online portal for youths to register training interest – President

President Dr Irfaan Ali today announced plans to develop an online portal to allow young people who have specific training needs in all areas, including the hospitality sector, to register their interests.

He said this will allow the youths to benefit from the opportunities which will arise in all sectors.

“I will ask Ministers Charles Ramson and Joe Hamilton to launch an online portal where young people can register themselves and their interests in training. So if we know we have 50 or 100 or 200 youths from Linden who want to be trained in the hospitality sector then we will be able to say ok, and provide a special arrangement to have you trained at the hospitality institute”.

In giving this example, the Head of State reminded residents of Region 10 that his Government will also be moving to establish a National Tourism Hospitality Institute; the online portal will therefore support this initiative.

The President assured all that the Government will place heavy emphasis on strengthening the human resource capacity across the country, including in communities in Region 10.

He also encouraged young people to form themselves into consortiums and to work together. “A lot has to come from the young people who need to take ownership and come together.”

In pointing to the specific opportunities in Region 10, President Ali said that the communities should take advantage of the skills set within the region to aid the mining sector in providing essential services such as mechanical and engineering support. He noted that Government is ready to work with the groups to prepare them to take advantage of all of the opportunities on the horizon. To this end, he announced that the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson Jnr will be visiting every youth group in the region to craft a master plan, before the 2021 Budget.

After listening to issues raised by the representatives from the various youth groups, the President pointed to the many opportunities to come in housing, training and investment and entrepreneurship.