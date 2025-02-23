Govt to develop 1000 acres of additional land for Reg. 10 farmers

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government has announced that more than 70 farmers in Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice), who had sought additional land from the Government for farming, will get all that and more, including 1,000 acres of land that the Government will develop by year-end, at its own expense.

This announcement was made by President Dr Irfaan Ali, during a visit to the community of Kimbia, not long after his return from Barbados where he attended the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Heads of Government meeting.

During his address to Kimbia residents, President Ali assured that food and agriculture will be the “soul” of Guyana’s contribution to CARICOM. He noted that in the community of Kimbia, the Government would invest in helping the farmers to expand their production, and work together, not compete against each other.

“In the meeting that we had and in the documents before me, currently 77 farmers are cultivating 663 acres of red bean. In Ebini, Kimbia, Friendship Savannahs, Kalpurni Savannah… that’s what is currently under cultivation.”

“To fulfil national demand, between what the big investors are investing in and what we want you to do, we will have to have at least 8,000 acres under cultivation initially,” the Head of State said.

According to the President, in addition to CARICOM, they are also looking at extra-regional markets such as those in Canada, and the diaspora market in the United States (US) and other countries.

“We have the names of all the farmers who are operating in the different areas. We have the acreage currently under cultivation. And then in Fort Nassau, we have (16) cash crop farmers. We want to support them too. And that is where, maybe the shade house programme can come in to great effect.”

According to Ali, these villagers would have made requests for additional land. He noted that they will be granted this additional land, 1000 acres to be exact, which they will work together to plant and cultivate. Additionally, the President noted that these villagers will be encouraged to retain their original farms as well. Further, the Government will support the villagers and process their titles to ensure that they can produce their agri-products in the village.

“Here is what we will do. The additional land you want is 803 acreages in total. We’re going to support you to continue your production in your village, on your existing land. And wherever we have to complete the processing of titles, we will.”

“So, you will continue your production in the land you have now in the village, for additional markets. Outside of that, we’re going to make 1,000 acres available in close proximity to the large-scale farming here, where all of you will come in and be part of that project,” he said.

The President spoke of the benefits of all the farmers working together, such as economies of scale where over $600 million worth of machinery will be at one location, eliminating transport costs.

The farmers, according to President Ali, will still supply their traditional customers from their farms. But, he noted, private investors will be purchasing the excess crops they produce at a fair, market price, as well as drying and storing it, with long-term agreements being inked between the farmers and the investors.

“Outside of that, in relation to the 1000 acres of land, normally you know this 1,000 acres would take three, four years to come into operation because you would have to do it yourself. But guess what? We’re going to work with you, to bring these 1000 acres into operation before the end of the year. So, the Ministry and Government will support you with the first land preparation.”

“That is tens of millions of dollars. We will support you with the seed. And then you will have the cost deductible on all the chemicals and fertilisers required, so you don’t have that capital cost. You’re just putting in the time and effort, and labour,” President Ali added.

