Govt to co-invest if Karasabai residents use portion of cash grant for sustainable venture – Pres. Ali 

President Irfaan Ali on Friday called on the residents of Karasabai in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) to pool some of the monies they will get from Government’s $100,000 cash grant per adult into a community project as a sustainable revenue source for the village.

Last month, President Ali announced that every Guyanese 18 years and older will receive a $100,000 one-off cash grant. Currently, the verification process is ongoing in several hinterland and indigenous communities across the country including Karasabai before the distribution of the money commences.

Addressing scores of residents in the village on Friday evening, the Head of State disclosed that approximately 700 persons in Karasabai will benefit from the initiative, which will see some $70 million going into their pockets.

The President noted that if the community pools half of this money, then they would have $35 million to invest in a project that could bring long-term sustainable revenues for the Karasabai.

“Part of what we want to do is to work with you on financial literacy. How we can convert half of what is coming to you [from the cash grant] and triple it in the years to come,” Ali stated.

According to the Guyanese Leader, he has already instructed officials to develop a swine production programme for Karasabai as well as to explore egg production and a small innovative processing facility. He indicated that whatever initiative is agreed upon by the village, the Government will co-invest in that venture.

“The Government will co-invest with you. So, if you put the $35 million, we may put another $10 [to] $15 million, that is $50 million, and we will build an economic venture here in the community that will give you sustainable and long-term returns,” he pointed out.

President Ali further urged the young people in the village to get involved in such an initiative.

“I want you to think about this carefully… I’ve spoken to the REO (Regional Executive Officer, Karl Singh) already to work with the community and other communities [in the region] so that we can make these ideas and we can work with you in making these things reality…

“I want you to know that we don’t just want you to get this disposable income in your pocket. We want to help you now to multiply the effect of this income and as I said to you, we’re going to match it,” the Head of State noted.

As part of the agriculture diversification programme in Region Nine, the Government has already started a black giant chicken project. This highly successful initiative has seen the region produce more than 25,000 eggs.

President Ali along with other senior government officials had travelled to Karasabai earlier on Friday to participate in rebuilding efforts after a windstorm severely damaged nearly two dozen homes earlier this month.

