Govt to build ‘young professional’ houses in Regions 3, 6

The Housing and Water Ministry is set to expand its housing programme by constructing ‘young professional’ houses in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) and at Palmyra in Region Six (East Berbice–Corentyne).

This was announced by Housing and Water Minister Collin Croal during a recent episode of ‘The Guyana Dialogue’, wherein he noted that land clearance should have already begun in the identified area(s) in Region Three.

“The land clearance should have started. Region Three will see some ‘young professional’ houses being constructed. In terms of Region Six, we have to take into consideration the level of income for individuals, but just to assure you, the Palmyra development will have some ‘young professional’ houses. Palmyra will be one of our flagship new development areas. You see a lot of development started there already in terms of facilities,” the Minister shared.

He also noted that, since taking office in 2020, the PPP/C administration has distributed more than 23,500 house lots to date, and is working aggressively to meet the target of 50,000 by the end of its 5-year tenure in 2025.

The Ministry has been constructing ‘young professional’ homes in several areas across the country.

During a walk about at the La Bonne Intention (LBI) Housing Scheme earlier this year, President Dr. Irfaan Ali had announced that a total of 700 ‘young professional’ houses are expected to be built in that area.

Construction of young professionals houses is also underway at Cummings Lodge.

Additionally, in May 2022, it was reported that the first 18 of 1000 young professionals moved into their new homes in Linden, Region Ten following the construction of houses there.

Meanwhile, it was reported that there are three design options for construction of these categories of houses.

The first option is an open front patio flat building with three bedrooms (45’ W x 40’ L – 1719 sq.ft).

These houses must feature recessed ceiling to be constructed with moisture-resistant sheetrock or PVC Panel sheeting; the entire building shall be tiled (bathroom, bedroom, living room, kitchen, patio); provision of 26-gauge pre-painted trapezoidal galvalume roofing; provision of an overhead water source; two complete washrooms; all windows shall be aluminum sash windows and sliding windows to the bathroom; levelling of land to be included; provision of an upper and low-level cupboard with granite countertop; provision of hot & cold pipe network; and the external walls shall be finished with trowel-tex.

Another option is an enclosed front Patio with Arch flat house that also has three bedrooms (43’ W x 45’ L – 1634 sqft).

These buildings will also feature recessed ceiling to be constructed with moisture-resistant sheetrock or PVC panel sheeting; the entire building shall be tiled (bathroom, bedroom, living room, kitchen, patio); provision of 26-gauge pre-painted trapezoidal galvalume roofing; provision of an overhead water source; two complete washrooms; all windows shall be aluminium sash windows and sliding; windows to the bathroom; levelling of land to be included; provision of the upper and low-level cupboard with granite countertop; provision of hot & cold pipe network, and the external walls shall be finished with troweltex.

The final design option is an elevated two-storey four bedrooms house (1478+862 = 2340 sq.ft).

Similarly, the features for these buildings include recessed ceiling to be constructed with moisture-resistant sheetrock or PVC panel sheeting; ground floor and first-floor sections with concrete floors shall be tiled i.e., bathroom, bedroom, living room, kitchen, patio; the First floor shall be lacquered timber flooring; provision of Asphaltic shingles roofing; provision of solar water pressure pump system; two and a half washrooms; all windows shall be aluminium sash windows and sliding to the bathroom; levelling of land to be included; upper and low-level cupboard with granite countertop; provision for Hot and cold pipe network inclusive of heating system, and the external walls shall be finished with troweltex.

--- ---