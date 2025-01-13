Govt to build 3 recording studios this year; access to be free for local musicians

Strengthening the reach for musical artists within Guyana, it has been revealed that three digital recording studios, valued at $39.3 million each, will be built this year in Regions Two, Three, and 10.

This information was revealed by Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, Charles Ramson Jr, during his end-of-year press conference. The Ministry had advertised for bids in December 2024.

According to Ramson, a high focus will be placed on granting free access to these facilities, since the Ministry will be responsible for their maintenance.

“When you think about the guy or the girl in a bedroom who has a dream of becoming a star, but they don’t have the money, I don’t want to add more hurdles or burdens that create obstacles for them to have deferred or unrealised dreams. What’s important is, as a government, we recognise young people in this country are talented in many different areas,” he said.

He added that, similar to sports, where newly commissioned facilities are freely opened to teams, free recording opportunities will be provided to individuals.

“Just like we did for sports, we said no more fees, unless you’re hosting an event where you’re going to charge people to come in. That’s a different situation because you’re making money.”

With this, he emphasised the importance of encouraging young people to pursue their dreams.

“What we want is for young people—everyone, but particularly young people—to know that if they have that dream, they can pursue it. As a Government, we can’t take you to the Grammys; that’s not our job, but we can help you get off the ground and put you on the pathway by giving you the right kind of investment in terms of training, exposure, and support.”

