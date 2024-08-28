Govt to begin regularising Leeds village lands

Residents of Leeds Village in Region Six (East Berbice – Corentyne) will soon commence the process of getting their Certificates of Title for their lands, after decades of waiting.

The Ministry of Legal Affairs in partnership with the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GL&SC) will on Saturday, August 31, 2024, visit the community to begin filing the relevant documents to regularise the lands.

This was disclosed by Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall during his weekly programme ‘Issues in the News’ on Tuesday evening.

“It’s a village that has been there since slavery was abolished, it’s one of the villages that the freed slaves bought and since then, those people living in that village do not have titles for the land that they occupy,” he explained.

Nandlall said this exercise is aimed at empowering people across the country with land ownership and having them no longer classified as squatters.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), 1,391 lots in 13 squatting areas in several regions have been regularised upto the end of July.

Some 228 lots were regularised in Charity in Region Two.

In Region Three, 44 lots were regularised in Greenwich Park, 17 in De Kinderen, 48 in Tuschen Railway, 82 in Uitvlugt/Stewartville, 64 in Vergenogen Railway, 86 in Vergenogen South Acme, and 46 in Good Hope Railway.

Meanwhile, in Region Four, the government certified 321 lots in Bachelor’s Adventure [Bare Root], 44 in Block CH Chateau Margot, and 76 in Annandale Railway.

In Region Ten, 155 lots were made legal in Block E Christainburg and Blueberry, Hill Wismar, and 433 lots in Conception, Fitz Hope-Parcel Three to Parcel 435 Amelia’s Ward Phase Four.

