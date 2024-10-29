Govt to begin infrastructure works on new housing development in Reg. 8

In the coming months, Phase One of the infrastructure works will commence for the new housing development located in Tract A & B – 4 Miles, Potaro-Konawaruk Road in Mahdia.

This announcement was made earlier today by the Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, during a gathering at the Campbelltown Benab, where a housing outreach event is being held.

Present at the event were Amerindian Affairs Minister Pauline Sukhai, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Water Mr. Bishram Kuppen, Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority Mr. Sherwyn Greaves, Chief Development Planner Ms. Germene Stewart, Regional Officials and a full team from the Ministry.

During the event, it was announced that 309 residential lots are available for allocation.

The Minister informed residents that the Ministry is collaborating closely with other agencies to address the housing demand in the region. He emphasised that not only Central Mahdia and its surroundings will benefit, but other communities within Region 8 will also see improvements under the Hinterland Housing Project.

The Minister reassured residents that the Government is committed to providing affordable housing options to every eligible citizen. He mentioned that by mid-2025, allottees in the housing development will be able to access their lots, as the first phase of infrastructure work is set to begin soon. The budget for this work is estimated at $1 billion.

Additionally, CEO Greaves noted that today’s visit marks the start of more developments to come. He encouraged residents to take advantage of the services being offered during this outreach. Those with outstanding surveying and other related matters will have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with the visiting team over the next few hours.

