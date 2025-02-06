Govt to address obstructions to road safety along Delhi Street

The Ministry of Public Works will be relooking at the height of the fence erected along the avenue at Delhi Street, Georgetown. This commitment was given by subject Minister Bishop Juan Edghill in response to concerns raised by Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton during the recently-concluded consideration of the budget estimates.

Norton recently pointed out that the fence is blocking drivers’ view, creating a road safety concern. “If you drive there, they’re putting fences as high as your head so when you try to, you cannot see vehicles,” he pointed out.

His comments were supported by Speaker of the National Assembly Manzoor Nadir who explained further that the problem is worse at the various intersections where drivers are unable to see vehicles turning or crossing the busy thoroughfare at the Pike Street and Bissessar Avenue, among other intersections.

“I travel that literally every single day and it’s dangerous, dangerous, dangerous,” he said.

Minister Edghill, in response, said the fence was erected to ensure the safety of pedestrians in the avenue, however, it will be reviewed.

“I can assure you that as the Minister responsible for transportation, within the week, we will do a full review and whatever adjustments have to be made, will be made in the interest of the safety of all citizens of Guyana,” he assured.

He said the structure will be assessed by the Ministry’s Head of Maintenance and Traffic along with the Engineer who is supervising the development of that area.

“At all material times, we want people to be able to see…no lives should be lost because somebody was encumbered or their vision was blurred and the rest of it,” he added.

