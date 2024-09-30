Govt signs US$16M contract with Bell Textron to supply 2 aircraft

See statement from the Ministry of Finance:

The Government of Guyana today signed a US$16 million contract with Bell Textron Inc. for the supply of two advanced rotary wing aircraft. This milestone agreement not only enhances the capabilities of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) but also serves as a testament to the strong bilateral relationship between Guyana and the United States of America (USA).

The signing ceremony highlights the commitment to deepening cooperation in defence and security. This partnership reflects shared values and goals, reinforcing the importance of collaboration in enhancing regional peace and stability. Overseeing the signing on behalf of the Government of Guyana was Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Honourable Dr. Ashni Singh. Also witnessing the signing were the Ambassador of the USA to Guyana, Her Excellency, Nicole D. Theriot, Chief of Defence Staff of the GDF, Brigadier Omar Khan, and other officials of the Ministry of Finance, the GDF, and the USA Embassy.

During the simple ceremony, Minister Singh said that today’s signing represents yet another instalment in the Government’s very significant investments in the capitalization and recapitalization of the GDF. He detailed that by the end of this year, the Government would have spent almost G$32 billion on investments in capital assets for the GDF since assuming office in 2020. These investments are targeted towards improving all aspects in the Force’s operations (Air Corps, Marine, Infantry, etc) as well as supporting surveillance of Guyana’s Exclusive Economic Zone and joint service operations.

Further, on behalf of President Irfaan Ali and the Government and People of Guyana, Minister Singh registered the highest level of importance the Government places on the very special relationship shared with the USA and emphasized that today’s signing is yet another step in further strengthening and deepening relations between the two countries. He noted that during the three years from 2021 to 2023, Guyana received US$15.4 billion in foreign direct investment from the USA, representing approximately 96 percent of total FDI over that period. Over the same period, the USA accounted for 13 percent of all exports from Guyana and 17 percent of all imports into Guyana, making the USA Guyana’s largest trading partner.

Dr. Singh also used the opportunity to thank the Bell Textron’s team for the support they have given to Guyana thus far and reiterated that the Government looks forward to seeing more USA companies investing in Guyana and doing business in Guyana and with Guyanese companies.

In delivering remarks, Ambassador of the USA to Guyana, Her Excellency, Nicole D. Theriot expressed that “this partnership represents more than just a commercial transaction. It speaks directly to the core values and priorities that define the relationship between the United States and Guyana, and it underscores our mutual commitment to safety and security. These Bell helicopters enhance Guyana’s capabilities in disaster response, search and rescue, and overall public safety – it is an investment in protecting the lives of the Guyanese people. Coupled with training and maintenance, these aircraft will bolster Guyana’s ability to respond to emergencies swiftly and effectively.

Further, Ambassador Theriot further said that “Today’s ceremony marks a significant advancement in our bilateral relationship. The United States remains committed to being a reliable, trusted partner to Guyana, and today we strengthen the foundation of that collaboration.”

Chief of Defence Staff of the GDF, Brigadier Omar Khan, MSS expressed that “this agreement is not merely us pursuing our defence objective to enhance our rotor-wing capability. In the main, it represents Government’s consistent approach to recapitalising the Force through strategic acquisition and infrastructure development. Notably, for this particular product, the GDF has been operating the Bell brand since the 1980s with the initial purchase of five (5) aircraft during that period. A further two (2) similar brands were purchased in 2007, and an additional two (2) were acquired in 2021 and 2023. While the Force only has one (1) Bell product in service to-date, the acquisition of two (2) more comparable products will better position the Force to enhance the conduct of missions in remote areas of our country.”

The new rotary wing aircraft will empower the GDF to effectively conduct a range of missions, including search and rescue, disaster relief, and border security operations. Equipped with the most recent of modern technology, these helicopters demonstrate the proactive steps the Government of Guyana is taking to strengthen its defence capabilities and ensure thar Guyana remains prepared to address emerging challenges.

The signing of this contract goes beyond the delivery of rotary-winged aircraft; it also encompasses comprehensive training and maintenance support for these aircraft from Bell Textron Inc, ensuring that the GDF can maximize the benefits of this investment for years to come. In addition to company support for the two helicopters under contract, the U.S. Embassy, in coordination with U.S. Southern Command, approved funding for a U.S. Air Force team to provide operations, logistics, and maintenance training to the GDF Air Corps to strengthen their ability to sustain the air fleet.

The Region Sales Manager of Bell Textron Inc., Mr. Michael Aguilar expressed gratitude to the Government of Guyana and the GDF for their decision in relation to the acquisition of the two new aircraft and underscored the company’s interest in future supporting Guyana to strengthen its defence capabilities.

The Government of Guyana remains dedicated to building a secure, stable, and prosperous nation. By forging strategic partnerships and investing in advanced defence capabilities, Guyana aims to safeguard its people while actively contributing to regional peace and stability. This commitment reflects the nation’s vision for a collaborative and secure future for all its citizens and neighbors.

