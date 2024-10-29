Govt seeks int’l help to improve standard of ecolodges, ecotourism countrywide
The Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce along with the Guyana Tourism Authority last night hosted Professor Hitesh Mehta’s (FASLA FRIBA FAAK, Associate HM Design) keynote presentation on “Authentic Ecotourism: Opportunities for Guyana”.
Drawing from his experience in countries where ecotourism has flourished, Professor Mehta highlighted key ecotourism development strategies and best practices. His presentation emphasized the importance of staying true to sustainability principles while fostering meaningful connections between tourism, local communities, and natural environments, offering valuable lessons for Guyana as it continues to grow as a premier ecotourism destination.
During his remarks, the Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority, Mr Kamrul Baksh, acknowledged that while Guyana has been on a consistent upward trajectory with its ecotourism journey over the last few years, “we are at a junction where we need to expand our scope; we need to strengthen and improve our lodging sector.” Mr Baksh further emphasized that through Professor Mehta’s expertise, this is the start of a truly transformational journey for Guyana’s tourism sector.
Mr Sham Nokta, Senior Advisor of the Guyana Development Initiative, reiterated the role that conservation plays in Guyana’s tourism and the need to continue to protect and preserve our protected areas. The Guyana Development Initiative has played a critical role in making this initiative a reality.
Over the next two weeks, Professor Mehta will visit ecolodges across Guyana to share his perspectives and broaden thoughts on how to improve the country’s overall tourism product.