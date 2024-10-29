Govt seeks int’l help to improve standard of ecolodges, ecotourism countrywide

The Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce along with the Guyana Tourism Authority last night hosted Professor Hitesh Mehta’s (FASLA FRIBA FAAK, Associate HM Design) keynote presentation on “Authentic Ecotourism: Opportunities for Guyana”.

Drawing from his experience in countries where ecotourism has flourished, Professor Mehta highlighted key ecotourism development strategies and best practices. His presentation emphasized the importance of staying true to sustainability principles while fostering meaningful connections between tourism, local communities, and natural environments, offering valuable lessons for Guyana as it continues to grow as a premier ecotourism destination.