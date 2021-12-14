Govt seeks approval for $26B in supplementary funding from National Assembly

The Government of Guyana has presented two financial papers that, together, amount to over $25 billion that seek to cover supplementary funding for expenses ranging from COVID-19 cash grants to purchasing equipment for drainage and irrigation works.

During the 32nd sitting of the National Assembly on Monday, Senior Minister with Responsibility for Finance in the Office of the President, Dr Ashni Singh presented the financial papers.

The first paper, Financial paper No 3 of 2021, is seeking approval for supplementary funds from the Contingency fund for current and capital estimates totalling $5.1 billion. The second paper, Financial paper No 4, is seeking supplementary funds totalling $21.4 billion.

“In relation to the latter two items, that is to say financial paper No 3 and 4 of 2021, I wish sir to name Thursday, December 16, 2021, as the date for the consideration of the two financial papers,” Dr Singh informed the Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir.

Financial paper No 3 of 2021 has a voted provision of $592.6 million for subsidies that will go towards the operational expenses at the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GL&SC).

There is $3.8 billion in current contingency advances granted for the one-off cash grant to severed sugar workers, out-of-crop support for the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) and operational expenses for the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA).

There are also supplementary amounts for cash grants to private school students. There is also $51.4 million that caters for subsistence and transporting staff for COVID-19 vaccination campaigns.

Under the Home Affairs Ministry, approval for $60.1 million was also sought for works that have to be carried out on the Brickdam Police station, which was razed in a fire back in October. The amounts cover the procurement of eight containerised offices and constructing two entry bridges and gates.

Approval for the remaining sums dealt with additional security charges for the regional administrations throughout the country. In all, approval for $5.1 million in supplementary funding was sought.

Meanwhile, supplementary funding is now being sought for a number of Ministries. For instance, $4 billion is being sought to clear arrears to the Guyana Power and Light (GPL). Another sum of $42.3 million was sought for expenses under the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) investment grant for microgrids in the hinterland.

In addition, $434 million was also sought for additional resources to support Amerindian Development projects and programmes, while $755 million was sought for additional resources to purchase drainage and irrigation equipment.

A further $1.6 billion was sought under the IDB loan for the Sheriff-Mandela road project, while $115 million was sought for additional resources for sea and river defence. This will go towards critical areas on the Essequibo Coast, Leguan, Zeelugt, Mahaicony and Glasgow.

Meanwhile, $100.4 million was sought for payment of stipends to Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) students. A provision of $7.7 billion was also sought for infrastructural works in new and existing housing areas, as well as construction of the four-lane highway.

There is another provision for $1.1 billion that funding is being sought for to complete upgrades and expansion projects in unserved and underserved areas including metering, as well as works on water treatment plants at Covent Garden, Grove, Friendship and Vergenoegen.

Under the Ministry of Health, $150.5 million is being sought to cover expenses related to medical treatment for approved applicants. Another $3.3 billion is being sought for medical supplies for COVID-19, medical gas for the COVID hospital, COVID-19 consumables and reagents. Another $30.9 million is being sought for cleaning the Infectious Disease Hospital.

Under the Ministry of Home Affairs, a total of $475.5 million is being sought for various expenses including purchasing vehicles for the Guyana Police Force, additional resources to purchase aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle in keeping with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) requirements.

When it comes to the Ministry of Legal Affairs, $56.8 million was sought for expenses under the IDB loan for the Law Reform Commission. The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Office, which was damaged by a fire last month, also has a $50 million provision that is being sought.

Another development during the sitting was an amendment to the Fiscal Management and Accountability Act (FMAA) that will streamline the budget process for constitutional agencies being tabled by Minister Singh in the National Assembly.

“The amendments are necessary as they serve to streamline the budget process particularly in relation to constitutional agencies while simultaneously ensuring the preservation of the independence of the agencies.”

“The bill intends to include amendments such as an amendment to Section 15 of the FMAA to require that an annual budget be proposed to include a motion in compliance with Articles 218 and 222 A of the Constitution,” a release from the Finance Ministry said.

Earlier this year the Full Court, comprising of Justices Brassington Reynolds and Sandil Kissoon, had dismissed Opposition Member of Parliament Ganesh Mahipaul et al’s appeal to block the Government from scrutinising the monies requested by various constitutional agencies.

The Opposition had sought a declaration that the inclusion of the agencies as Budget Agencies under the Fiscal Management and Accountability Act Cap 73:02 is wholly inconsistent with the independence and financial autonomy contemplated and provided for in Article 222A in particular and the provisions of the Constitution.