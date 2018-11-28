Govt seeking to build state-of-the-art trauma centre at GPHC – Jordan

The government is currently in discussion with interested development partners to facilitate the building of a modern state-of-the-art trauma centre at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

According to Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan during his 2019 Budget presentation, efforts are being made towards improving the national referral hospital – Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation – as the construction of a new accident and emergency facility can no longer be delayed.

This highly anticipated upgrade to Guyana’s tertiary healthcare institution will allow for the better management of emergency cases, including addressing patient flow, isolation and capacity, DPI quoted the Minister as saying.

The Georgetown Public Hospital, over the years, has seen reports of overcrowding, excessive waiting time among other constraints which affect the smooth flow of healthcare at the facility.

The Minister said that with the introduction of specialised emergency medicine and collaboration with the Vanderbilt University, Tennessee, USA, the A&E unit of the GPHC has made strides to ensure that all persons coming to the unit receive medical attention. Also, it has ensured that staff are trained to deal with patient load while specialists are in place to render services, DPI reported.