Govt seeking $44.7B in supplementary funding 

The PPP/C Government is seeking approval from the National Assembly for a supplementary funding of a whopping $44.794 billion including monies for support to Hinterland communities and several infrastructural works across the country.

This Financial Paper No. 1 of 2022 was presented by Senior Minister with Responsibility for Finance Dr Ashni Singh, who requested that it be considered at the next sitting.

Of the $44,794,011,175 billion being requested, $12.2 billion are current estimates and the remaining $32.5 billion are capital estimates.

The funds being sought are for various ministries including $3.116 billion under the Amerindian Affairs Ministry to “support Amerindian and Hinterland Communities.”

Another $1.296 billion is being requested by the Local Government and Regional Development Ministry to facilitate new infrastructural development initiatives and to support regional economic transformation programmes.

The Ministry of Agriculture is also seeking $1.908 billion for support to the black belly sheep project and $300 million to support fisherfolks as well promote other agricultural initiatives. An additional $1.4 billion to support the Sugar Industry and another $2 billion for operational expenses of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo).

Moreover, another $4.439 billion is being sought for the Public Works Ministry for rehabilitative works on the Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB), ferry vessels and roads and drains in several communities as well as for sea and river defence works. Of that amount, some $525 million is to facilitate the advancement of preliminary works to support the road linkage project.

In addition, supplementary funds to the tune of $21 billion for the Housing and Water Ministry was requested to facilitate infrastructural works in newand existing housing areas. The remaining sum is for works in the water supply sector including the completion of water supply interventions in hinterland areas, resources to increase treated water coverage, and the replacement of aging and deteriorated pipelines in Georgetown.