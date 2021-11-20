Govt responding to sick, starving migrants in Region 1

Following reports of Amerindian migrants including children, who have entered Guyana from neighbouring Venezuela, being sick and are staving in Region One (Barima-Waini), the Government of Guyana has made emergency interventions to bring relief to those in need.

In a statement today, government said emergency medical and food items have been made available to the migrants, while additional supplies and care personnel have been dispatched to the region.

See below for the full statement from government:

The Government of Guyana is aware of the Amerindian migrants at Anabisi, Port

Kaituma, North West District, and has been attending to the situation. It is suspected

that dozens of Amerindians including children may have entered Guyanese territory

from a neighbouring village in Venezuela in poor health and without food.

Several Government agencies with a presence in the region have already responded with

emergency interventions, providing immediate medical and food relief.

As an additional measure, a ministerial team of central responders departed the city

today for Port Kaituma with additional supplies. The team will coordinate with other

stakeholders that have been involved in collaborative work to ensure a holistic

intervention.

The aircraft will remain on the ground to assist with medical evacuations which may

become necessary.

The Government of Guyana remains mindful of its humanitarian obligations to

migrants and has been actively engaged in sustained efforts to deliver food and medical

relief across the regions where migration into Guyana is taking place.

Further, the Government remains committed to the humane management of the

migrant situation stemming from the economic and social instability in neighboring

Venezuela, with the active support of local stakeholders and our international partners.