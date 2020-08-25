Govt requests return of State properties from former officials

The new People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Government on Monday made a request for all former Ministers of Government, Public Officers and employees of the State who have documents and other State properties in their possession, to return them to the respective Ministries, Public Corporations, Agencies and or Statutory Bodies where they were or are currently employed.

A PUBLIC ADVISORY OF THE GOVERNMENT OF GUYANA

The Government of Guyana is advising all former Ministers of Government, Public Officers and employees of the State, Government, Public Corporations, State Agencies or Statutory Bodies, whose services have been expressly or impliedly terminated and have been sent on administrative leave and have in their possession documents and or properties of the State, Government, Public Corporations, State Agencies or Statutory Bodies, are hereby advised to return those documents and or properties immediately to the accounting officers of the Ministries, Public Corporations, Agencies and or Statutory Bodies where they were previously employed or maybe still employed.