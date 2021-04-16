Govt rejects “mischievous claims” that Reg. 10 Councillor died after taking Covid vaccine

Statement from the Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health notes the patent misinformation being pedalled in relation to the COVID-19 vaccines by Anti-Vaxxers, particularly in Linden, Region Ten.

The Ministry categorically rejects as mischievous and malicious, unsubstantiated claims on social media that Region Ten RDC Councillor, Serjonie ‘Gem’ Narine died after taking the vaccine.

Ms. Narine was not a recipient of any of the three COVID-19 vaccines being administered by the Government of Guyana through the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry wishes to state clearly that the COVID-19 vaccines being administered are safe. We are hopeful influential political, faith and business leaders in Region Ten and other parts of the country will use their good offices to encourage citizens to get vaccinated.

The Government of Guyana, through the Ministry of Health, encourages all Guyanese 18 years and older to visit a vaccination site in their community and get inoculated as soon as possible. These vaccines and other measures implemented by the Government are the only ways in which we can beat the pandemic.

April 16, 2021