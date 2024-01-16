Govt pursuing modern legal framework to govern corporate sector

Shedding some light on government’s legislative agenda for this year, Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh has revealed plans to update the Companies Act.

During his presentation of the 2024 budget on Monday, he disclosed that a review of the Companies Act has already started.

The updated legislation, he explained, will follow the CARICOM model very closely to produce a more modern legal framework to govern the corporate sector.

Moreover, the Finance Minister revealed the drafting of a new Bill to address the outdated Evidence Act, which will take into consideration technological advancements.

Additionally, he said this year will see the debating of the Arbitration Bill, which will facilitate arbitration experts from outside of Guyana to conduct arbitration in Guyana.

