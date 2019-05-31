Govt promises increase in private sector minimum wage

The Department of Labour has announced that private sector minimum wage is set to be increased.

“The Ministry of Social Protection’s Labour Department is currently engaging employers and unions to increase the minimum wage from the current $44,200,” it noted in a press release.

In January 2017, the private sector’s minimum wage was increased from an hourly rate of $202 to $255 taking the monthly wage from $35,000 to $44,200.

Consultant of the Labour Department at the Ministry, Francis Carryl explained that the economy is vastly changing and another increase is crucial at this time.

“We’re not sure when the consultations will be completed but we are working assiduously to raise the private sector’s minimum wage, to bring it up to speed with the 2019 economic circumstances.

“We don’t want to excite anyone but all the parties including the unions, employers and the government are interested with what has been brought to the table. As soon as the consultations are completed, we will announce the increase,” Carryl related.