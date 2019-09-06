Govt, private sector discuss relief efforts for hurricane-hit Bahamas

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) has assured that “all stops will be pulled out” to send aid to the hurricane-ravaged The Bahamas.

This assurance was given on Thursday during a meeting between members of the PSC and Minister of State, Dawn Hastings-Williams along with Director-General (DG) of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig and other representatives of the CDC.

During the hour-long engagement, CDC Senior Response Officer, Captain Salim October briefed members of the PSC on the devastating effects of Hurricane Dorian on the islands.

The Commission heard that while the number of confirmed deaths is seven, it is expected to rise as assessments continue throughout the islands. They were also presented with a list of items which would be sent to the islands.

According to the CDC Director General, water pumps, reverse osmosis plant, bladder tanks, generators and hygiene kits were the immediate needs identified by the country, but the most appropriate need at this time is financial support.

The Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) has already donated $3M towards relief efforts.