Govt, private sector benefit from capacity-building programme on low-emission energy technologies

As part of the mainstreaming of low-emission energy technologies to build Guyana’s green economy project, the Department of Environment and Climate Change (DECC), in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), organised a three-day capacity-building programme for government officers and private sector.

As part of the training programme, a field visit was organised for participants to showcase a solar PV system grid tie type at the Queens Atlantic Group, which comprises New GPC Inc., Guyana Times, and Health International.

A technical manager from New GPC briefed participants about the company’s rooftop solar PV power system and its benefits.

The technical manager explained that based on the energy consumption and installed transformer rating, 300 and 100 kWp solar PV power systems of grid-tied type are integrated to support the facilities.

The solar PV project installation was completed mid-year 2023, and the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) installed net meters in October 2023.

A net meter scheme contract (between the customer and GPL) for the facilities was completed in January 2024. The facility comes under the “Non-Government Industrial Category D” Tariff structure. Every month, GPL monitors energy from installed energy meters and issues bills.

--- ---