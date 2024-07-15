Govt prepared to work with local, regional entities to tackle flooding in Region 10 – PM Phillips

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips held an impromptu meeting at the Watooka Guest House in Linden with key stakeholders to address the severe flooding in Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

During this meeting, he assured local and regional entities of the government’s readiness to collaborate and provide support to tackle the ongoing flooding issues in the region.

The stakeholders present at the meeting included Jermaine Figuera, Opposition Member of Parliament, and Lennox Gasper, Clerk of the Linden Town Council among other representatives.

Prime Minister Phillips said it is very essential to put aside political differences and work collectively to address the current challenges.

He also highlighted the urgency of repairing critical infrastructure, including cleaning and clearing all drainage systems in the region, particularly around the town.

“Let’s have a comprehensive plan coming out from this committee that is formed and the Town Council and the Regional Democratic Council; these are things that we have to move forward and the government (will) support you,” the PM stated.

Addressing the local authorities’ lack of preparedness for the rainy season, Prime Minister Phillips stressed that the government serves as a facilitator at the central government level, making necessary resources available as requested by the region.

“Central, regional and local governments must work together. If the private sector or the stakeholders want to jump onboard, no problem. The focus is preparing the infrastructure,” he underscored.

There are also plans for a future meeting between Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag, and stakeholders to further discuss the issues and collaborate on effective solutions.

In conclusion, Figueira expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for convening the meeting and assured that the matters discussed would be brought to the attention of the regional disaster committee for further action and follow-up. (DPI)

