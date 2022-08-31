Govt part-time jobs: Some persons not working stipulated 10 days

Authorities are looking to introduce stringent measures to ensure persons employed under the government’s part-time jobs initiative work their stipulated hours.

This was announced by Region Six Chairman David Armogan who said he has received reports that some persons did not work the stipulated ten days for the month.

The part-time jobs programme commenced in July and saw some 4000 persons employed in Region Six. The initiative allowed persons to earn $40,000 for working only 10 days a month.

Another issue that authorities have encountered had to do with the late submission of pay sheets. Scores of persons had turned up at the Office of the Regional Democratic Council claiming that they were not paid after having worked during the month of July.

Those persons were told that their names were not submitted on the initial pay sheets. The regional administration subsequently discovered that some department heads were late in submitting the required information. Those persons were eventually paid.

However, Armogan pointed out that inaccurate information was submitted in some instances. This, he explained, caused a further delay in payments.

According to the Regional Chairman, some persons would have worked eight days and nine days but the submissions that were made were for ten days.

He pointed out that those records were subsequently adjusted and a recording system has now been put in place whereby each one of those agencies that have persons working are now required to have a register and record the part-time workers’ presence at work.

“So what we will be doing in order to monitor the situation in a better way, we will be arranging to have monitors in different geographic areas, persons who are employed in the same 10-days scheme; we will engage some of them to be able to do monitoring work so that we have accurate information,” Armogan added.

He noted that some of the agencies to which persons are being sent have not been keeping accurate records.

“This can lead to problems of people under-receiving money or over-receiving money,” Armogan said.