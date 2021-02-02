Govt organising supplies for Guyanese fishermen detained in Venezuela – Todd

Amid reports that food supplies are running low for the twelve Guyanese fishermen who have been detained in Venezuela some two weeks ago, the Guyana Government is taking steps to organise relief for the men.

This is according to Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hugh Todd who told this publication that he has been in regular contact with his Venezuelan counterpart Jorge Arreaza on the situation.

Minister Todd said he was informed by the Venezuelan authorities that they have enough supplies for the detained Guyanese fishermen, but nevertheless, “we are also taking steps to contribute.”

The Foreign Minister could not make a pronouncement on the matter of an early release of fishermen, who were illegally detained some two weeks ago whilst operating off the coast of Waini Point, well within Guyana’s territory.

But Minister Todd assured that the welfare of the Guyanese men is being taken care of. ““I am told that they are fine,” he said.

During a previous meeting between the Guyanese and Venezuelan Foreign Ministers, Venezuela committed to pursuing an early release of the Guyanese.

According to Minister Todd, while local authorities are working towards having the men promptly released, they are also concentrating on their welfare and that of their families.

“Right now, we are concentrating on the welfare of the men and ensure that their families in Guyana are well taken care of,” the Minister said.

On Thursday, January 21, 2021, two vessels – the Lady Nayera and the Sea Wolf – were intercepted by Venezuelan naval vessel Commandante Hugo Chavez GC 24, while operating off the coast of Waini Point at a position of N 80 49’ 06”/ w 590 37’ 40” W.

The international community has already mounted pressure on Venezuela to release the Guyanese fishermen and to respect Guyana’s sovereignty.