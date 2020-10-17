Govt offers Success squatters shelter

The PPP/C Government continues to reach out the squatters on the East Coast of Demerara and has even offered to provide shelter for them.

This is was related to persons squatting at Success, ECD, by Prime Minister, Brigadier Mark Phillips, who visited the area along with the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) earlier today.

Many squatters have refused to remove themselves from the lands owned by the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL), even as the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) have visited the area to commence the land application process for unlawful occupants.

On Friday, President Irfaan Ali in addressing the issue urged those persons squatting at Success to accept the lawful method of acquiring home-ownership.

“Let me say to my brothers and sisters at Success, who we’ve reached out to on many occasions, it is not that we want you to be dislodged in the area. We want you to own your own homes too. That is why we sent the housing team to see you. But there’s a right way in doing things and a wrong way. In Guyana, we have to get accustomed to doing things the right way. Otherwise, we’ll be developing communities that are not successful. We want to help you. We are going to move as fast as possible in this programme,” the Head of State noted.