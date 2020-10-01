Govt offering full scholarships to Hugh Wooding Law School

The Guyana Government is offering fully-funded scholarships for the Legal Education Certificate (LEC) at the Hugh Wooding Law School (HWLS) in Trinidad and Tobago for the the 2020-2021 academic year.

The scholarships are being offered by the Public Service Ministry and it marks the second consecutive year that scholarships are being offered to prospective and continuing students.

The LEC is the final academic certification which an LLB graduate from the University of Guyana must acquire to qualify to be admitted to practise law in Guyana’s courts, and any other jurisdiction party to the Agreement Establishing the Council of Legal Education (CLE).

According to a notice, to be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must be the holder of a Bachelor of Laws Degree with a minimum Grade Point Average (GPA) of 3.3. The applicant must be under the age of 35 and must have obtained the Bachelor of Laws Degree within the last five years. They must also have an acceptance letter from the HWLS. Present students wishing to apply must have passes in Year One studies with at least three courses passed with Grade A.

Application forms are available at the Scholarships Division of the Department of Public Service at Vlissengen Road and Durban Street and online at the website http://scholarships.dps.gov.gy. The closing date for application is October 7, 2020.

The Hugh Wooding Law School offers a two-year programme at the cost of G$6,292,568.

Students would still have to foot the cost of boarding, food, and school-related expenses.

Each year, the top 25 students from the University of Guyana’s Department of Law gain automatic acceptance to the HWLS to read for their LEC. The remainder would have to sit the law school’s entrance examinations. Last year, four UG law degree graduates were awarded Government scholarships to pursue the LEC at the HWLS: Simran Gajraj, the Department’s best graduating student; Melissa Adolphus; Thalia Thompson and Nakesha Cosbert.