Govt not affiliated with PDC’s “National Public Opinion Survey”

See full statement from the Guyana Government:

The Government of Guyana has taken note of a letter being circulated by a firm called “Project Development Consultancy (PDC)” which claims to be conducting a “National Public Opinion Survey” during the period November 30 to December 13, 2024.

It has been brought to the Government’s attention that the enumerators of this survey are misrepresenting the nature of the activity and creating the false impression that this activity has some form of official endorsement.

Please be informed that this survey is NOT being conducted on behalf of the Government of Guyana and is NOT sanctioned by any official agency. Participation is NOT required for any national or official purposes and is NOT mandatory.

In this regard, members of the public are advised to exercise appropriate caution should they receive a visit or be contacted by persons affiliated with this survey.

It must be noted that any programmes or initiatives being conducted on behalf of the Government of Guyana will be sufficiently communicated to the public through the appropriate Government agencies and media

--- ---