Govt mulls traffic lights for Heroes Highway

The Government of Guyana is moving ahead with an ambitious plan to install traffic lights across the country, with a particular focus on Georgetown and its surrounding areas, including the Heroes Highway.

In fact, a proposal for the installation of traffic lights has been finalised and will soon be presented to the Cabinet for approval. Extensive consultations have been conducted with law enforcement agencies and relevant stakeholders to ensure the plan’s effectiveness.

According to Public Works Minister Juan Edghill, while the Heroes Highway remains a priority, the project will extend to other critical areas in and around Georgetown, the East Bank and the East Coast of Demerara as well as Region Three.

Meanwhile, locations where new road projects are being executed under design-build contracts will have traffic light installations included as part of their respective agreements.

The installation of traffic lights is expected to significantly improve pedestrian and vehicular movement in high-traffic zones. Edghill emphasised that this measure is not just about easing congestion but also about enhancing road safety for all users.

Some $2 billion has been allocated this year for the procurement of traffic lights.

