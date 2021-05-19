Govt mulls roundabout at Vlissengen & Lamaha intersection

Public Works Minister Juan Edghill has disclosed that government is mulling the establishment of a roundabout at the Vlissengen Road and Lamaha Street intersection to ease traffic congestion in the area.

In fact, the Minister has instructed the Chief Work Services Officer to look into this possibility as a long-term solution.

The Chief Works Officer was given until Friday afternoon to “bring in the conceptual designs and possibilities of putting in a roundabout at this intersection.”

“Because ultimately, the more permanent solution will be a roundabout…Ultimately, a roundabout is coming to Lamaha, Vlissengen and Irving Streets, this junction,” the Minister said.

According to him, money for the roundabout is likely to be sought through supplemental funding.

In the meantime, technical officers will be observing the traffic flow, to better calibrate the traffic lights.

“The first thing we did was to time what’s happening with the lights to make sure that the lights are properly timed in keeping with the flow of traffic. So for the next three days, the traffic signals department will observe the traffic patterns and then we will make further decisions,” the Minister explained.