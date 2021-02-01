Govt moves motion for Patterson to be removed as PAC Chairman

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) came to a halt today when government Chief Whip Gail Teixeira moved a motion of no confidence against Chairman David Patterson.

While Teixeira moved her motion, however, the opposition side argued steadfastly for Patterson to be retained. The standing orders stipulate that only the Opposition can chair the PAC.

The result is that when Patterson eventually recused himself, the rest of his Opposition colleagues refusal to take up the Chair, causing the entire meeting to come to a close.

Calls have been mounting for Patterson to be removed as Chairman PAC after he admitted to receiving millions of dollars in gift items from agencies and departments under the then Public Infrastructure Ministry, which he headed in the previous APNU/AFC administration.

Patterson was appointed Chair of the PAC in December 2020.