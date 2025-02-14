Govt looking to generate energy from Haags Bosch landfill

The government is looking at developing an energy facility at the Haags Bosch landfill, using solid waste to generate energy.

“We’re already talking to those with the best technology globally to bring those technology here to transform our waste into energy, to transform our waste into revenue at the Eccles landfill site,” President Dr Irfaan Ali said during a live broadcast on Thursday.

It is “the first of these facilities and partnership [to] be executed,” he added.

The Haags Bosch sanitary landfill site was officially opened in 2011 at Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD) to replace the Mandela dumpsite in Georgetown. The project was funded through a loan agreement with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). The project sought to provide a sustainable solution to the solid waste collection and disposal problems in Georgetown and participating Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs).

It provides a more sanitary method of getting rid of garbage while offering avenues for recycling.

In fact, this year, $700 million has been awarded for the development of a state-of-the-art recycling centre and a hazardous waste cell at the facility.

The recycling centre will focus on reducing landfill waste by sorting and repurposing recyclable materials like plastic, while the hazardous waste cell will provide safe disposal and treatment of toxic substances, mitigating risks to public health and the environment.

