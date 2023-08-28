Govt launches Motor Vehicle Servicing & Repairs training programme in Region Two

The collaboration between the Ministry of Labour’s Board of Industrial Training (BIT) and the Evergreen/Paradise Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) will see several residents of Westburg and Dartmouth in Region Two receiving the skills and knowledge required to become licenced mechanics.

The four-month motor vehicle servicing and repairs training programme was launched earlier last week.

The initiative will allow the participants to advance their knowledge while improving their ability to gain employment or start businesses.

During a recent engagement with the participants, Minister of Labour, Jospeh Hamilton stressed the importance of having multiple skills in today’s society, especially with the vast number of opportunities available.

“I am sure that when you leave here, you will leave accomplishing something important. I know it is not easy from day to day. All of us have our struggles, but we have to overcome them.

“Not because you have done other programmes with us, you are excluded or debarred from doing another programme. I would encourage you, however, to do programmes that are compatible with the ones that you have done,” Minister Hamilton urged.

The government, through BIT will continue to offer training programmes across the country and plans to partner with village councils, organisations, and other stakeholders to accomplish the task.

“What we are doing is coming into communities to have conversations, to develop programmes with NDCs, Town Councils, regional councils and other partners. We have training programmes being done at GuySuCo [and] Linden Technical Institute. Over the years, we have done several training programmes with the Essequibo Technical Institute,” the labour minister highlighted.

The participants were also provided with the tool kits required to complete the programme.

