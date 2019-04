Scores of unemployed youths hungry for jobs assembled at the National Sports Hall this morning for a job fair organised by the Youth Department of the Ministry of Social Cohesion.

The exercise is intended to address the issue of the high rate of unemployment among the country’s young population, which stands at 40%.

With over 600 applicants, Youth Director Melissa Carmichael had stated that the event had originally catered for only 200 persons.

The fair is expected to provide on the spot hiring.