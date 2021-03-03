Govt investigating reports of Venezuelan fighter jet in Guyana’s airspace

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hugh Todd says authorities are currently investigating reports of a fighter jet belonging to Venezuela operating, unauthorised, in Guyana’s airspace.

The event is reported to have occurred in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni). A video showing the jet flying over some trees is making its rounds on social media. The video was reportedly captured by a miner.

When contacted by INews, Minister Todd could not divulge any information other to say that the matter is being investigated. He noted that the top officials are being briefed by the country’s security forces.