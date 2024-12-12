Govt hopes to conclude negotiations for wage increase for other unionised workers – Jagdeo

This week, the Government of Guyana announced agreements with the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) and the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) to pay salary increases to workers represented by the two bodies.

During a press conference on Thursday, Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo noted that similar arrangements will be concluded with other workers’ unions.

“We’re hoping that we will work with the other unions to conclude agreements of a similar nature for the rest of the public servants. If we do not have any agreement with their unions, the 10% increase that we’ve given to the GTU [Guyana Teachers Union] and to the GAWU and to the GPSU will be paid out to those others in the public sector,” he told reporters.

The GPSU signed a landmark two-year agreement with the Government which will see public servants receiving a retroactive 10% salary increase effective from January 1, 2024. Public servants will receive a further 8% salary increase in 2025.

On Friday, GAWU released a statement in which it disclosed that it has successfully concluded a robust three (3) year wage/salary agreement with the Guyana Sugar Corporation Inc (GuySuCo).

The terms of the agreement include a 10% retroactive across-the-board pay rise for this year, 8% across-the-board pay rise for next year, and an across-the-board pay rise of 9% for 2026. Furthermore, with a shared vision for fairness, the parties have committed to achieving a minimum wage of $100,000 monthly in the sugar industry by January 01, 2025, ensuring that every worker below this threshold will receive additional increases.

“This is a great movement forward, it recognises the role our public servants play, it treats them with respect,” Jagdeo said at his press conference.

