Govt helped Warrau group – presidential aide debunks AFC’s mistruths

President Dr. Irfaan Ali has condemned the politicising of the recent case involving a group of Warrau people who the Alliance For Change (AFC) claimed the government abandoned in the capital city.

The AFC has been claiming that a group of Warrau people, who alleged they were invited to Georgetown by the president, were abandoned by the government.

In a statement, President Ali not only denied the claim, but also condemned the political party for politicising the issue.

“The dishonesty of the AFC holds no bounds or boundaries…This is the behaviour of desperate political actors who care nothing about the facts and or the truth,” the president said, as he shared photos of the group being provided with hampers.

The Head of State also shared a video of his aide-de-camp Lieutenant Colonel Earl Edghill, who provided an account of the humanitarian aid offered by President Ali to the group of persons. In addition to providing them with meals, he explained that the individuals were given hampers and assisted with transportation.

The group consisted of approximately 30 adults and 15 children.

According to Edghill, “it is appalling to now hear and see that the same set of individuals are in town making outlandish claims.”

