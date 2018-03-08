Govt has lost its way on the path to green energy- Jagdeo

Opposition Leader, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo is of the view that the incumbent APNU/AFC Administration has lost its way as it pertains to the proliferation of green energy growth.

Addressing the move by Government to seek the assistance of the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) to secure climate finance to support solar in the hinterland, the Opposition leader questioned the need for this approach when the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) had left US$180M- through the Norwegian arrangement- for this very project.

“We left US$180M through the Norwegian arrangement. US$17M is a part of a project this year to do hinterland telecommunications. That has not moved…We don’t need to do that or to ask them to help secure financing for these projects when we have money that the PPP left to the GRIF that we haven’t even implemented as yet to many of these projects,” he said during a press conference at his Church Street, Georgetown office today.

The Guyana REDD+ Investment Fund (GRIF) was established under the former Administration in partnership with Norway to promulgate Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) that would see Norway disbursing millions into the GRIF for forest climate services provided by Guyana.

According to Jagdeo, although the PPP had secured some 6000 solar panels for the Hinterland communities, they were never utilised for those purposes but were kept in Georgetown.

He also asserted that the Opposition Party, when in Government, had initiated another project for 100 villages within the Hinterland regions which would have made them beneficiaries of commercial scale solar panels.

“We have prepared the villages already; we had gone out to procure the panels. Up to now that has not been implemented,” Jagdeo posited while adding that “it just shows they have lost their way. Similarly they have lost their way on Green Energy. The Amaila Falls, they’ve gone quiet on that so Hydro-Power is dead under this Government.”

Jagdeo, who is a economist by profession, asserted that “cheap energy, it seems will be out of the window so people’s electricity bills will keep mounting or will not be reduced and the business community will not have the required boost through cheaper energy.” (Ramona Luthi)