Govt expresses thanks to EU for role played during March 2 polls

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, expressed thanks on behalf of the PPP/C Government to European Union (EU) Ambassador, Fernando Ponz Canto, for the role the EU played during the 2nd March 2020 National and Regional Elections, more specifically, in the battle to ensure that the will of the electorate was respected.

The Attorney General and the Ambassadoor met briefly at the Attorney General’s Chambers earlier today, (Friday).

The Attorney General updated the EU Ambassador on the Government of Guyana’s short-term and long-term plans for development of Guyana.

In this regard, Minister Nandlall informed the Ambassador of the Ministry’s plans in the areas of constitutional reform, law reform and electoral reforms.

The EU Ambassador endeavoured to assist the Attorney General in these areas, specifically, in the area of citizen security, which the Ambassador pointed out is lacking.

Further, the Attorney General informed the Ambassador that Guyana, being a budding oil and gas country, would require legislative help, since there is little to no legislative framework in place to manage and regulate the sector.

Meanwhile, the Ambassador congratulated Minister Nandlall on his appointment as Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs.

He also presented the Attorney General with the European Union Election Observation Mission Guyana 2020 Final Report.

The Ambassador informed Minister Nandlall that the team would return to Guyana to discuss the Report and to begin the implementation of the recommendations contained therein.