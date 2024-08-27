Govt exploring possibility of bridging Leguan & Wakenaam – Pres. Ali

The Government is exploring the possibility of bridging the Essequibo Islands of Wakenaam and Leguan, according to President Dr Irfaan Ali.

He said considerations are also being made to bridge the Kwakwani and Kurupukari Crossings.

President Ali, in a comment on Sunday, explained that his administration is currently reviewing all possible avenues for the utilisation of the existing Demerara and Wismar River bridges’ structures.

“…we are already looking at the placement of the existing Demerara River Bridge [at] the Kwakwani crossing, the Kurupukari crossing, and looking at the possibility between Wakenaam and Leguan. Those are all areas that our technical team and advisory teams are looking at. So that on the completion of the new Demerara River Bridge, we will have works commence on where the existing Demerara River Bridge can be located to aid efficiency, expand, productivity, reduce the cost of doing business, and improve competitiveness,” President Ali said.

The head of state said that the Cabinet will be discussing an approach aimed at improving competitiveness, transportation costs, and the efficiency of moving goods, services, and people on both the Demerara and Berbice River Bridges. He noted that both bridges are critical connections to the rest of Guyana’s economic ecosystem and for the movement of people.

“As such, before the end of this year, I’ll be addressing these matters nationally, and I’ll be making some pronouncements that would ensure improved competitiveness in terms of transport costs, increase efficiency and reliability, and I can assure that all decisions will definitely be to the benefit of consumers, businesses and the expansion of the economic activity that is taking place in Regions Five, Six, Three, Four, and all across the country,” Ali said.

Currently, persons using the road to travel from Georgetown to the hinterland areas must cross at Kwakwani and Kurupukari using scheduled pontoon crossings. This is timely and affects the timely supply of goods and services to several hinterland communities.

Meanwhile, farmers in Leguan and Wakenaam would have to use ferries to bring their produce out to Parika to market. The additional transportation charges also affect the end price consumers pay for produce that could have been cheaper with decreased transportation costs.

Additionally, President Ali explained the new Wismar River Bridge in Region 10 will target connecting Linden with important developments in the hinterland.

“…the competitiveness of that bridge will increase productivity, reduce the burden on consumers, increase efficiency, and reliability, and expand trade. [Those] are the primary concerns that we’ll be addressing. This bridge will also be in the package of decisions that we will take before the end of this year,” he said.

