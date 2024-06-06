Govt distributes 3000 coconut seedlings to Pomeroon farmers

Coconut farmers from the Pomeroon received on Wednesday received 3,000 Brazilian Green Dwarf coconut seedlings from the Ministry of Agriculture as part of the government’s efforts to revitalise the coconut industry in Region Two.

Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha handed over the high-yielding seed nuts to farmers in Charity and told them that this distribution was phase one of the initiative as some 7,000 seed nuts are expected to be distributed to farmers from lower and upper Pomeroon.

This intervention comes less than six months after the Minister visited the area and announced plans to improve the quality and quantity of coconuts produced in the Pomeroon.

Minister Mustapha also distributed three coconut shredders which will be used to minimise wastage and dumping of coconut shells in the Pomeroon River. Each shredder is valued at US $1,800.

