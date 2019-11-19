Govt “disappointed” over dismissal of over 300 workers by Troy Resources

Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman on Tuesday said he is “disappointed” in the decision of Australian-based Troy Resources to dismiss over 300 employees.

“We’re most disappointed…I don’t believe we were given sufficient notice of this action,” Trotman said during a prerecorded interview released by the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Cabinet has been briefed on the issue by Trotman as well as Minister of Social Protection Amna Ally.

“We will be engaging the company about early restarting and as well as of course, bring all of these workers back on,” the Natural Resources Minister said.

A ministerial subcommittee will be engaging Troy Resources on this matter, Trotman said.

According to an internal memo that was circulated, workers who were initially sent off were told that they would be released by the company as of this week and paid their severance by Friday, November 22.

It had initially been reported that 386 workers were sent off base with their jobs in limbo until the company could decide on a way forward while the company kept over 100 of the remaining employees on the ground at its mining operations in Karouni, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

During an interaction with the media while facilitating a tour, Troy Resources Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ken Nilsson had spoken of pressure being brought on his company. Nilsson spoke about the financial cost being incurred to keep the remaining operations functioning.

It is understood that all but its exploration activities were suspended in the wake of the death of geologist Ryan Taylor in a mining pit accident.