Govt denies staging questions during Budget Estimates

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Gail Teixeira Monday denied that the government was putting up its own Members of Parliament (MPs) to ask questions during the consideration of the budget estimates in the National Assembly.

The allegations were made by Opposition Leader Joseph Harmon.

On the APNU/AFC Facebook page, Harmon accused the current administration of putting up its own parliamentarians to ask questions which they felt would embarrass the past administration.

However, Minister Teixeira refuted the claims, noting that any MP could raise questions.

“This is about transparency and accountability. This is money from January to July that was spent without parliamentary cover because there was no Budget,” Minister Teixeira said.

She explained that January to July represented what was spent, August to September was based on projections, and that October to December were requests. Minister Teixeira asserted, “I don’t need to devise a strategy for my MPs. MPs had an interest to know how monies were used.” [Extracted and Modified from DPI]