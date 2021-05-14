Govt cuts cost on $275.5M UG road upgrades with new technology

The Government is using technological solutions to reduce the cost attached to the rehabilitation of a section of the University of Guyana, Turkeyen road leading to Sophia.

During a recent inspection of the $275,506,000 project, Public Works Minister Juan Edghill said geotextile fabric would be used to enhance the roadwork. He said the technology was needed to protect the road’s structure, which has undergone numerous repairs.

“The only way to keep this road without the geotextile is to do revetment on both sides of the road and to do revetment, the cost is astronomical,” the Minister is quoted by the Department of Public Information (DPI) as saying.

The eight-month project will prevent the deterioration of the shoulders and other sections of the road which were exacerbated by two parallel trenches. Edghill, DPI reported, said he would lobby the utility companies for the swift repositioning of posts to allow contractor Yunas Civil and Building Construction to move ahead with the road upgrades.

Further, he urged the contractor to ensure the project was adequately staffed and supplied with sufficient machines, so that the work could be completed within the contractual period.

Edghill reminded that contractors were Government’s development partners, adding that his visit aimed to resolve any issue that may affect the successful completion of the project.

At a similar inspection of rehabilitation works at Owen and McDougal Streets, Kitty, Edghill said the roadway was widened by two feet following requests by residents.

The contractor was also encouraged to complete works within the established timeframe.

Under Budget 2021, $25.6 billion has been allocated for the rehabilitation of roads and bridges. From that sum, $9 billion has been set aside for the continuation of the Public Works Ministry’s miscellaneous roads programme.