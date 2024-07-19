Govt considers blanking opinions from O&G firms on oil spill legislation

The Government is not keen on getting feedback from oil and gas companies on its draft oil spill legislation, according to Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo.

He made the revelation during a news conference on Thursday when asked about publishing the draft legislation for public feedback.

“I’m not sure that we will open this one up for comments especially from the oil and gas companies cause they don’t want legislation of this nature,” Jagdeo said, adding that the government may “open it only for comments from the locals”.

The draft oil spill legislation will set out the proposed procedures for oil spill preparation, planning and response as well as issues relating to liabilities and damages. It will detail the State’s responsibilities and those accountable in the event of an oil spill, whether it be companies operating in the sector or a shipping company.

The Bill is likely to be tabled in the National Assembly soon, before the parliament goes into recess on August 10.

“It may be tough to pass it because we may not have the requisite period for notice but I think we have enough time to table it,” the Vice President explained.

--- ---