Govt condemns attack on home of CJ

Statement by the PPP/C Government on the attack at the home of Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George:

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government expresses deep concern at reports in the Press, which indicate that the residence of the Honourable Chief Justice Roxane George was the subject of an attempted attack by alleged armed men.

The Government condemns the said attempted attack in the strongest possible terms and views this as the latest assault on democracy in our country of which the Judiciary forms one of its cornerstones. Such actions can only emanate from those who are fearful of the Constitution, the rule of law and sound rulings from the Judiciary.

The Police have already commenced their investigations.

The Government has already advised the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to ensure that the Chief Justice is provided with all the necessary security for the protection of her person, family and property.

It is as tragic as it is unsurprising that the Opposition APNU+AFC would use such a grave matter as an attack on the Chief Justice of our country as a platform to play their petty and devious politics by implicating the PPP/C in such a dastardly design without a scintilla or shred of evidence. It is only a demented mind that can produce such depraved thinking.

It shows the level of desperation and low depths to which the APNU+AFC is prepared to descend. But then again, the world saw their vulgarity showcased for 5 long months from 2nd March 2020, to 2nd August 2020, as they attempted to disgracefully steal the 2020 National and Regional Elections.

Perhaps it is opportune that the world be reminded that violence has long been a permanent weapon in the political repertoire of the PNC from its birth. It may also be apposite to remind that the PPP/C filed a Petition in 2015, which was never heard and determined without a single allegation of a sinister type ever surfacing in the public domain.

The PPP/C has a long record of respecting the Constitution and resorting to litigation, as well as obeying Orders and Judgements emanating therefrom. The record of the APNU+AFC on this latter issue is notoriously well-known.

For the record, the PPP/C Government has nothing to fear from either of the two Election Petitions filed and we have already stated that they are frivolous, vexatious and as without merit as every other legal proceedings APNU+AFC have filed in recent times.