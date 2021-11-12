Govt concerned about frequent cancellations, delays of American Airlines flights

Statement from the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce:

Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce concerned about AA flight cancellations

The Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce is gravely concerned about recent flight cancellations by American Airlines. On average 44% of AA flights from Guyana over the last six months have been delayed. Additionally, an average of two flights monthly have been cancelled. The Government of Guyana has received numerous complaints about the manner in which customers are treated when there are cancellations.

While the Ministry is appreciative of the fact the AA continues to serve the Guyana route, this quality of service is untenable and not in keeping with government’s business, tourism and developmental agenda.

The Government supports AA operating in Guyana but stresses that poor treatment of passengers is unacceptable.

Passengers who have been experiencing difficulties receiving refunds for flight cancellations are asked to file official complaints with the Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission so that their issues may be formally addressed.