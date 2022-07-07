Govt commits to fixing potholes along 6th Avenue, Diamond

The government has committed to fixing the numerous potholes along Sixth Avenue, Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD) – one of the main thoroughfares to access the Diamond-Mocha bypass road that was commissioned with the aim of alleviating traffic woes along the EBD Public Road.

For weeks, commuters have been battling with the giant potholes which continue to widen during the ongoing rainy season.

In fact, many commuters have resorted to taking a detour through Seventh Avenue, Diamond to connect with the Diamond-Mocha Road instead of battling with the pothole-filled Sixth Avenue.

One daily driver informed this publication that it is impossible for two opposing lanes of traffic to smoothly traverse the roadway without dropping into a pothole.

“This road was meant to reduce the traffic on the main road but how it stands right now, nobody can really use this road in this current state,” the driver pointed out.

Contacted on Thursday about the issue, Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill expressed, “I will address it, we can’t leave it like that.”

“We are here to serve people,” he added, noting that it is the government’s goal to ultimately fix every road and street in the country.

In December 2021, the government opened the Diamond-Mocha interlink road which runs from Sixth Avenue, Diamond, to the Winsor Estate Road that leads on to the Eccles Landfill Site Road, connecting through the new Herstelling Housing Scheme and other schemes that are being developed along the EBD corridor.