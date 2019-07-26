Govt commissions $1M meat centre at Oronoque

Minister of Indigenous Peoples Affairs, Sydney Allicock recently travelled to Oronoque, Port Kaituma in Region One to commission a meat centre, worth $1M.

The project included the construction of a building, and the installation of a freezer and a generator.

Funds were utilised from the village’s 2019 Presidential Grant Fund.

The meat centre will add to the canter truck the community purchased utilising part of the $5M it received under the Community Development Project in 2016.

The community also received farming tools. [Extracted and Modified from the DPI]